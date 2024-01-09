NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2023 season recap, part 3 - the WTF

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. The guys start the show with the latest news, including the firing of Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Titans coach Mike Vrabel, and discuss the impact these changes might have next season (3:39). Then they talk about Justin Fields and how the Bears might approach their QB situation going forward (11:45).
Next, Grant and Florio finish their recap of the 2023 fantasy season with a discussion about the year's biggest surprises; such as, the performance of mid-round running backs (16:03), the plethora of quarterback injuries (22:25), and the elite performance of 38-year-old Joe Flacco (31:09). They wrap the show with a way-too-early first round mock draft (35:43).
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.