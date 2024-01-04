Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2023 season recap, part 2 -- the bad

Published: Jan 04, 2024 at 06:02 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their recap of the 2023 fantasy season with a focus on the things that didn't go according to plan. The guys start the show by discussing the biggest first round busts and whether Austin Ekeler can bounce back next season. 

Then Grant and Florio discuss Patrick Mahomes and the underwhelming Chiefs offense (18:52), as well as three other underperforming players (31:30). They wrap the show with their top picks for daily fantasy in week 18 (43:29). 

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

