NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 15 sleepers

I’m under no illusions here. Ryan has been a tough watch all season. There’s no way to sugarcoat his standing as the QB23 entering Week 15. He’s looked every bit of his 37 years behind an offensive line that hasn’t been able to protect him. But with the Colts' current circumstances, he will be the quarterback of record for the remainder of the season. They tried the QB switch once. It didn’t take.





So how did Ryan make the list this week? Because the two notable fantasy performances he’s had this year came in the absolute best matchups -- Week 6 versus Jacksonville and Week 10 at Las Vegas. This week, Indy heads to Minnesota to take on a vulnerable Vikings defense. No team has allowed more passing yards, in part because they’re in the bottom 12 in quarterback pressure rates. On the flip side, the Vikes have made their opposing QB a top 12 fantasy signal-caller in eight of their last nine games. Ryan’s ceiling might not be much higher than 22 points, but it’s certainly elevated over most weeks.