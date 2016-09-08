NFL executive: Texas A&M's Justin Evans will be top-20 pick

Evans certainly did his part to turns scouts' heads on Saturday. In a season-opening win over UCLA, he made eight tackles, two interceptions, and broke up another pass in overtime to seal the Aggies' 31-24 victory. One of his interceptions was a leaping theft in the final minute of regulation that essentially forced the overtime period. Jeremiah spoke with several NFL executives over the weekend who are intrigued with the senior, and Jeremiah was impressed with his play in reviewing film of the UCLA game.