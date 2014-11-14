NFL executive: Melvin Gordon runs like Eagles' LeSean McCoy

Gordon has 1,501 yards with three regular-season games remaining. With the possibility of a Big Ten Championship Game appearance, plus a bowl game, Gordon should reach 2,000 yards -- a feat accomplished only five times in Big Ten history -- if he remains on his current pace. Former Badgers star Ron Dayne holds the school record at 2,109 yards. McCoy ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing at 71.2 yards per game for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both have an elusive style, although McCoy was far more accomplished as a pass-catcher coming out of Pittsburgh in 2008.