NFL executive compares Jake Butt to Jason Witten

Witten played at Tennessee from 2000-2002, and was listed in college at a similar size -- just an inch shorter and a bit heavier at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds -- as Butt (6-6, 250). While both have imposing size, their receiving skills aren't to be overlooked. Butt caught 51 passes for 654 yards a year ago, and already has 19 receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season for the Wolverines. A steal of a third-round pick for the Cowboys in 2003, Witten has amassed more than 1,000 career NFL receptions for more than 11,000 yards, and hasn't missed a regular-season start since 2006.