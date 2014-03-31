NFL executive blasts Eric Ebron, entire TE draft class

Published: Mar 31, 2014 at 03:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The entire draft class of tight ends is a weak one, according to one NFL personnel executive, and the fool's gold starts at the top with North Carolina's Eric Ebron. The former Tar Heel is widely regarded as the draft's top prospect at the position and has been projected as high as the No. 9 overall pick to the Buffalo Bills, but at least one club will have a strong voice against him when his name comes up.

"He's OK. He's completely overrated, and he's a pain in the (butt)," an AFC personnel executive told nj.com. "And don't ask him to block anybody, because he's not going to do it."

Now there's someone who wouldn't touch Ebron with a pick anywhere near as high as No. 9. Ebron has also been projected to the New York Giants at No. 12 by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, and No. 17 to the Baltimore Ravens by analyst Charles Davis. Not exactly a ringing endorsement, but Ebron didn't even catch the worst of it. Washington's Austin Seferian-Jenkins, potentially a second-round pick, wasn't spared, either.

"He's more overrated and a bigger pain in the (butt) than the other guy," he said. "And he blocks like a wide receiver. I don't want any part of him."

The same exec went on to devalue the entire class at the position, which includes another potential first-round pick in Texas Tech's Jace Amaro, a second-round projection in Notre Dame's Troy Niklas, and a projected second-day pick in Iowa's C.J. Fiedorowicz.

"It's not good at all. I wish it was. But it's not," he added. "It's actually a bad year for tight ends. There's nobody even close to (Tyler) Eifert (drafted No. 21 by Bengals last year). (Eagles 2013 second-rounder Zach) Ertz is better than these guys."

It can certainly be argued that the tight end class is thin on depth, particularly for clubs in search of an in-line blocker at the position, rather than the slot-type receiving tight end that has taken a commanding presence in more than a few NFL offenses.

If Ebron is headed for Bustville, however, it will come as a surprise to the other scouts nj.com spoke with.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW