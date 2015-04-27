NFL exec: Garrett Grayson could be top QB of 2015 draft class

Published: Apr 27, 2015 at 05:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are expected to be the only quarterbacks selected Thursday in the first round of the NFL draft, despite questions -- albeit very different ones -- about their ability to succeed as the offensive cornerstone of an NFL franchise.

However, for one NFL executive, the correct draft lever to pull at the quarterback position might not have either of their names on it.

"I wouldn't be surprised if (Colorado State's Garrett) Grayson was better than all of them," the executive told USA Today Sports. "I just think he's got the intangibles. He's got a good presence about himself in the pocket. He's got the physical traits. His arm's strong enough, and I think he's got the right temperament."

Citing Grayson's poise and ability to read the field, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah rated Grayson as the third-best quarterback prospect in the draft more than two months ago, prior to the NFL Scouting Combine. But Grayson might not be picked in Round 2, or even on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). Representatives from three NFC clubs told The Coloradoan that they have mid- to late-round grades on Grayson, and the one who believes he could be the best of the draft class actually has him rated as the No. 4 QB available. Baylor's Bryce Petty and UCLA's Brett Hundley are also contenders to be the third quarterback selected.

It all makes for a muddy picture at the position after the Winston and Mariota drama passes with their selections.

The primary concern NFL scouts have about Winston is his maturity. For Mariota, it's his adaptability to a pro-style offense. For Grayson, neither appears to be an issue.

"I met with the Rams last week and got up on the board drawing some of their offensive plays. Some of their plays were literally the exact same plays, same verbiage (as CSU)," Grayson told The Coloradoan. "Things like that have definitely helped me up through this process."

The New Orleans Saints will put Grayson through his fifth private workout Monday, and the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys are the other teams that have worked him out, according to the report.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.