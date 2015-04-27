NFL exec: Garrett Grayson could be top QB of 2015 draft class

Citing Grayson's poise and ability to read the field, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah rated Grayson as the third-best quarterback prospect in the draft more than two months ago, prior to the NFL Scouting Combine. But Grayson might not be picked in Round 2, or even on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). Representatives from three NFC clubs told The Coloradoan that they have mid- to late-round grades on Grayson, and the one who believes he could be the best of the draft class actually has him rated as the No. 4 QB available. Baylor's Bryce Petty and UCLA's Brett Hundley are also contenders to be the third quarterback selected.