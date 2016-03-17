NFL evaluator: Hackenberg helped himself at Penn State pro day

Hackenberg's struggles at Penn State the last two seasons have led to more of a developmental scouting label on his talent. Accuracy is one concern; he completed a career-low 53.5 percent of his passes last season, and wasn't much better than that (55.8) the season before. Teams must also consider that he was sacked an FBS-high 44 times as a sophomore in 2014 and more than 100 times in his career. The pressure he was under has made for a more difficult evaluation for scouts.