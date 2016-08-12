NFL Draft: Why traits outweigh production in grading prospects

I'm not saying players with certain physical deficiencies don't have value -- they absolutely do. Think of it as if you were heading into a huge electronics store in search of the latest and greatest television. You are willing to spend on the high side of your budget if you get the giant television with the outstanding sound system and 4K technology. However, what really has your attention is that discounted "open box" item that has a history of performance and features you want, but some minor cosmetic issues. That's similar to how teams view draft prospects. The greater the cosmetic flaw (physical liabilities), the bigger the discount they want (lower rounds).