NFL draft prospect Dominique Easley documents knee rehab

Published: Dec 17, 2013 at 05:37 AM
Chase Goodbread

NFL clubs might have due concern about the health of former Florida defensive tackle Dominique Easley's right knee, but based on the draft prospect's detailed accounts of his own recovery, there should be little concern about the effort he is putting into rehab.

In a diary Easley is keeping about his recovery for Fox Sports, Easley details the progress of his recovery, from the necessary massaging and stretching when he wakes up, to rehab workouts that seem vigorous given his surgery was only a couple of months ago, to his eating habits and deeply rooted NFL aspirations.

There was also this curious passage:

"Funny thing about me is I stick my tongue out when I work out and lately my biggest complaint is that my tongue starts cramping by the end of my rehab sessions. I know that it might sound crazy, but that's how I can tell if I had a good workout day -- the more I grind, the more my tongue cramps."

Not entirely surprising for a prospect who has proven to have a truly one-of-a-kind personality.

Easley's diary also includes some video of his rehab, including physical therapy exercises and a look at the massive VES Sport compression sleeve that he wraps his leg in to help reduce swelling, sometimes even sleeping with it on.

It's still unclear what sort of workout, if any, Easley will be able to put himself through for NFL scouts prior to the draft. He still figures to be an NFL Scouting Combine invite in February, however, just not a full participant.

So who could be interested in sending Easley's name to the draft podium in May? According to NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, clubs with a need on the defensive line include the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins.

Easley played defensive tackle in his final season at Florida, but at an athletic 280 pounds, it's possible he could be a better NFL fit at defensive end.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

