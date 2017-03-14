NFL draft: Potential Eddie Lacy replacements for Packers

Eddie Lacy is moving on from Green Bay. The veteran RB agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Here are five candidates -- with a round noted for when they could come off the board -- they could consider in the 2017 NFL Draft.
NOTE: Click on each player's name for a full scouting report and click the tabs above to see lists of potential replacements for other free-agent signees.
Kamara's a fluid and explosive back with pass-catching ability and enough power to run through arm tackles. Is he a beast like Lacy? No. But if Green Bay is looking for a difference-maker in the backfield, Kamara has a chance to be a top starter.
Freeman and Lacy have similar scouting reports coming out of college, with scouts being concerned about long speed and consistency of physicality. Lacy showed he could be a very productive back in the NFL, and the Packers might take the same shot on Freeman because of his nifty footwork for his size (6-foot, 233 pounds) and patience following blockers inside or outside.
Hunt certainly isn't the fastest back in the draft class. But it's hard not to appreciate the pure effort he puts into every run. Scouts appreciate Hunt's sure hands, both as a runner and receiver, and his willingness in pass protection.
If Packers GM Ted Thompson is looking for a powerful back but doesn't want to strike quickly for one, Conner should be available later in the draft. Conner, a cancer survivor, packs a punch as a runner and has quick enough feet to take advantage of creases provided by the offensive line.
Dayes isn't necessarily explosive, but he is a complete back with the strength and determination to make tough yardage. His receiving skills are also appreciated by scouts, which makes him a good match for the Packers' offense.