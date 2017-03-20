NFL Draft: Loaded week of pro days includes Kizer, Trubisky

Analyst take:"I want to see (Trubisky) continue to throw the ball well. He throws with nice timing, touch and anticipation. But a lot of what he'll have to do is show ... his ability to emotionally connect with his teammates. Some concerns you have are, how is he going to be in front of a team? Is he going to be a leader with some strong personalities at receiver? He can show that at his pro day." -- NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks