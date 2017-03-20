NFL Draft: Loaded week of pro days includes Kizer, Trubisky

Published: Mar 20, 2017 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

The biggest week of the pro-day season has arrived, with some of the 2017 NFL Draft's biggest names, including three top QBs, scheduled to make an on-campus impression on dozens of NFL coaches and scouts with workouts and interviews.

A strong performance at the NFL Scouting Combine will spell limited participation on pro day for many top prospects, but even combine standouts typically go through position drills and conduct some team interviews at a minimum.

Here is a look at the coming pro-day week, and which prospects will be in the brightest spotlights:

Tuesday

Schools in action:Boston College, Grambling State, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, North Carolina, North Carolina A&T, South Florida, Troy, Tusculum, UCLA.**

The big draw:North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky

Others to watch:Boston College S John Johnson, South Florida RB Marlon Mack, UCLA DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA CB Fabian Moreau.*
*

The big question:Can Trubisky, with only one year of experience as a college starter, show the requisite maturity and leadership with scouts looking on to see how he interacts with his receivers?*
*

Analyst take:"I want to see (Trubisky) continue to throw the ball well. He throws with nice timing, touch and anticipation. But a lot of what he'll have to do is show ... his ability to emotionally connect with his teammates. Some concerns you have are, how is he going to be in front of a team? Is he going to be a leader with some strong personalities at receiver? He can show that at his pro day." -- NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks

Wednesday

Schools in action:Ashland, Central Florida, Cincinnati, UConn, Duke, Duquesne, Elizabeth City State, Fresno State, UMass, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri State, Northwestern State (La.), Pittsburgh, USC, Weber State.**

The big draw:USC CB Adoree' Jackson*
*

Others to watch:Ashland TE Adam Shaheen, Michigan State DL Malik McDowell, Pittsburgh RB James Conner, UConn S Obi Melifonwu, USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.*
*

The big question:Can USC's top two prospects, Adoree' Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, enhance their draft stock?*
*

Analyst take:"Adoree' Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, two guys that I think are kind of on a cusp. Adoree' Jackson on that cusp of second round to first round; JuJu I would say probably third round to second round." -- NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah

Thursday

Schools in action:Bethune-Cookman, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Washington, Florida Tech, Jackson State, Lamar, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, San Diego, San Diego State, Slippery Rock, Stanford, Tennessee-Martin, Utah.*
*

The big draw:Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer*
*

Others to watch:East Carolina WR Zay Jones, Missouri DE Charles Harris, Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State S Malik Hooker, Ohio State CB Gareon Conley, Stanford DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey.*
*

The big question:Can DeShone Kizer rebound from a disappointing combine performance?*
*

Analyst take:"(Kizer's stock) fell because he didn't throw the ball well at the combine. I want to see if he can be consistent. Everything about DeShone Kizer is showing consistency. His footwork, his ball placement, his accuracy, how he throws the ball at his pro day will be important in determining his fate on draft day." -- Brooks

Friday

Schools in action:Akron, Arizona, BYU, Cal, Kent State, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri Western, Utah State.**

The big draw:Michigan LB/S Jabrill Peppers*
*

Others to watch:Cal QB Davis Webb, Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan DE Taco Charlton, Michigan DL Chris Wormley, Michigan WR Jehu Chesson.*
*

The big question:With Jabrill Peppers' versatility such an attraction for NFL clubs, which position coaches will command his attention?*
*

Analyst take:"I'm anxious to see what position coaches are going to be there to work (Peppers) out. Are we going to see a bunch of secondary coaches? Maybe we'll see a linebacker coach or two. They also have a running back prospect there in De'Veon Smith, so maybe you get a running backs coach who says 'Hey, Jabrill, I know you're finished up over there, but come over here and get a couple running back reps in.'" -- Jeremiah

