NFL draft guide: Each GM's best pick, top value pick, tendencies

DEFINITIVE TRAIT/STYLE: The Ravens' philosophy under Ozzie Newsome, whom DeCosta worked under from 2003 until Newsome's retirement after the 2018 season, has several layers and DeCosta continues to carry out this vision. The Ravens simply take the best player available, acquire as many picks as possible and draft productive, experienced players who have size, speed, play hard all the time and fit the culture and scheme. An example of this is Matt Judon, who was acquired in 2016 with a fifth-round pick Baltimore received in a trade with Jacksonville. He was a highly productive pass rusher in college as a defensive end, but was a good fit for Baltimore as a SAM linebacker. And although the Ravens drafted several pass rushers/LBs prior to Judon that year, he fit in with Baltimore perfectly. On Day 2 or 3 of the draft, the Ravens won't factor need into the equation unless two sought-after players have the same grade. With nine picks in this year's draft, expect DeCosta to be busy.