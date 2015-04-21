NFL draft: Best/worst first-round picks for all 32 slots (9-12)

OT Kevin Allen: Taken in 1985 by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Indiana. We had Eagles OT Bernard Williams as one of the worst No. 14 picks ever; well, Williams is an All-Pro compared with Allen. Allen started four games as a rookie; in the opener, against the New York Giants, Lawrence Taylor had eight sacks, and Allen was benched during the game for fellow rookie Tom Jelesky, who was an undrafted free agent. Allen started three more games before eventually losing his starting job, and then-Eagles coach Buddy Ryan famously said Allen was useful only "if you want someone to stand around and kill the grass." Allen, by now a center, tested positive for cocaine during training camp in 1986 and eventually was cut that October without playing a game in his second season; a week after his release, he was arrested for rape and went to prison for 33 months. After his release, he played in the WLAF and in the Arena League.