NFL draft: Best/worst first-round picks for all 32 slots (29-32)

DE Kentwan Balmer: Taken in 2008 by the San Francisco 49ers out of North Carolina. There were questions as to which position best-suited Balmer, and that question never really was answered. He had 11 tackles in two seasons with the 49ers (interestingly, he was on the kickoff-return team and had seven kickoff returns in those two seasons). He was traded to Seattle for a sixth-round pick and started 11 games for the Seahawks in 2010 before being cut in August 2011. He never played in another NFL game.

WR R. Jay Soward: Taken in 2000 by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of USC. The idea that the Tom Coughlin-coached Jags would take Soward, who had an "iffy" attitude at USC, was shocking. And it didn't work out. Soward lasted one season in the NFL, making 14 receptions.

DE Dimitrius Underwood: Taken in 1999 by the Minnesota Vikings out of Michigan State. Underwood missed his entire senior season, yet was a great athlete, had excellent pre-draft workouts and still went in the first round. But Underwood had mental issues and played in just 19 NFL games in two seasons, with the Dallas Cowboys.