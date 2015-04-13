 Skip to main content
NFL draft: Best/worst first-round picks for all 32 slots (29-32)

Published: Apr 13, 2015 at 07:45 AM

CFB 24/7 is counting down the best and worst first-round picks at all 32 slots during the Super Bowl era. We will do four spots per day, until we end up with the three best -- and three worst -- No. 1 picks.

No. 32 pick

Who picks here in 2015:New England Patriots
Overview: Only 13 times has a first round included 32 picks, so there's not that much to choose from.

HITS

MISSES

No. 31 pick

Who picks here in 2015:New Orleans Saints (from Seahawks)
Overview: There have been 17 No. 31 picks made in first-round history.

HITS

MISSES

No. 30 pick

Who picks here in 2015:Green Bay Packers
Overview: There have been just 20 selections made at No. 30 in first-round history, yet one of the best receivers in NFL history was grabbed at No. 30. There also have been some glaring misses.

HITS

MISSES

No. 29 pick

Who picks here in 2015:Indianapolis Colts
Overview: There have been a lot of misses at 29 -- a lot. We could've gone 10 deep with misses -- and there have been just 21 picks at No. 29 in the first round.

HITS

MISSES

DE Kentwan Balmer: Taken in 2008 by the San Francisco 49ers out of North Carolina. There were questions as to which position best-suited Balmer, and that question never really was answered. He had 11 tackles in two seasons with the 49ers (interestingly, he was on the kickoff-return team and had seven kickoff returns in those two seasons). He was traded to Seattle for a sixth-round pick and started 11 games for the Seahawks in 2010 before being cut in August 2011. He never played in another NFL game.
WR R. Jay Soward: Taken in 2000 by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of USC. The idea that the Tom Coughlin-coached Jags would take Soward, who had an "iffy" attitude at USC, was shocking. And it didn't work out. Soward lasted one season in the NFL, making 14 receptions.
DE Dimitrius Underwood: Taken in 1999 by the Minnesota Vikings out of Michigan State. Underwood missed his entire senior season, yet was a great athlete, had excellent pre-draft workouts and still went in the first round. But Underwood had mental issues and played in just 19 NFL games in two seasons, with the Dallas Cowboys.

