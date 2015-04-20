NFL draft: Best/worst first-round picks for all 32 slots (13-16)

K Steve Little: Taken in 1978 by the St. Louis Cardinals out of Arkansas. Little is one of just four kickers ever drafted in the first round. He kicked a 67-yard field goal at Arkansas in 1977, a distance that remains an NCAA record. But he was just 13-of-27 on field goals in three NFL seasons (including just 7-of-20 from 30 yards or more), and was so erratic as a rookie that he was relegated to punting only. He was cut six games in the 1980 season, and he was involved in a car accident that left him a quadriplegic a few hours after he was cut.