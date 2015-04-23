NFL draft: Best/worst first-round picks for all 32 slots (1-4)

WR Charles Rogers: Taken in 2003 by the Detroit Lions out of Michigan State. Pablo Picasso had his "blue period," and the Lions had their "let's draft a wide receiver in the first round" period. Picasso's was much more successful. From 2003-07, Detroit drafted four receivers in the first round (the Lions had two first-rounders in 2004). Rogers was the first -- and the worst. Yes, he had a solid start to his rookie season, with 22 receptions and two TDs in the first five games. But he broke his collarbone in a practice-field squabble with CB Dre Bly, and that started a downhill slide from which he never recovered. He again broke his collarbone on the third play of the 2004 season and missed the rest of the year. He was suspended for a time in 2005 for drug use and played in only nine games. The Lions cut him in 2006, and that was it for his career. He played in 15 career games, with 36 receptions.