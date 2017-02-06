NFL draft: 5 prospects that will make biggest impact as rookies

4. Christian McCaffrey, Stanford, RB: The running back position is supposedly devalued in the NFL, but I continue to argue that it is certainly not diminished in importance, particularly when a RB has the ability to affect the game as a runner, receiver and returner. As the ultimate triple threat, McCaffrey could set the league on fire like a poor-man's version of Tyreek Hill on the perimeter. He can not only take it the distance from anywhere on the field, but he is able to do so from any spot in a formation. Whether it's in the backfield as a traditional dot back, in the slot or out wide as a receiver, McCaffrey's versatility could make him an unstoppable force on the field. That doesn't even include the magic that he produces in the return game as a Houdini in a phone booth. Considering the way coaches covet playmakers, I expect McCaffrey to quickly emerge as a difference maker at the next level.