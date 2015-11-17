NFL comps for eight top Heisman Trophy contenders

NFL comp:T.J. Yeldon

Without "Zeke", the Buckeyes wouldn't have a chance at another national title. While Ohio State's quarterback play has been up and down, Elliott has been steady as a rock, rushing for more than 100 yards in each game and scoring a touchdown in all but one contest. The junior ranks third in the FBS in rushing yards (1,425) and leads his team in scoring with 16 touchdowns. Like Yeldon, Elliott can explode out of a hole with breakaway speed. He can bounce off of traffic inside to find creases to exploit for big gains, as well as operate effectively as a receiver out of the backfield. Yeldon's just starting to make his mark in the NFL, and I expect Elliott to eventually do the same.