NFL Combine medals count: Texas A&M, Utah tied after Day 2

Utah led after Day 1 with seven medals, but added none Saturday to fall into a tie with the Aggies. Texas A&M picked up three gold medals Saturday as QB Trevor Knight finished first among quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, while Aggies WR Speedy Noil's 43.5-inch vertical led all receivers. Ross blew away the 40-yard dash field with a 4.22 clocking that broke the combine record of 4.24 previously held by Chris Johnson. Ross also picked up a bronze medal with a third-place finish in the broad jump.