NFL Combine medals count: Texas A&M, Utah tied after Day 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Texas A&M and Utah are tied after Day 2 of the NFL Scouting Combine medals count, with seven medals each, while a standout performance by John Ross III has put the Washington Huskies in contention.
The medals count awards schools gold, silver and bronze medals for its players who turn in a first-, second- or third-place finish at their position in any event. The updated count will be posted each day, concluding with the final results on Monday, and will be a strong indication of which school performed best.
Utah led after Day 1 with seven medals, but added none Saturday to fall into a tie with the Aggies. Texas A&M picked up three gold medals Saturday as QB Trevor Knight finished first among quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, while Aggies WR Speedy Noil's 43.5-inch vertical led all receivers. Ross blew away the 40-yard dash field with a 4.22 clocking that broke the combine record of 4.24 previously held by Chris Johnson. Ross also picked up a bronze medal with a third-place finish in the broad jump.
Tennessee and UTEP are tied for third place with five medals each entering Day 3, while Washington currently ranks fifth with four medals.
Here are the results after the second day of drills:
T1. Utah -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 4, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 7
T1. Texas A&M -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 3, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 7
T3. Tennessee -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 5
T3. UTEP -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 5
- Washington -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 4
T6. Stanford -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 3
T6. North Carolina -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 3
T6. Georgia State -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 3
Two medals: Virginia Tech (2G), TCU (1G, 1S), Wyoming (1G, 1S), Penn State (1G, 1S), Kentucky (1G, 1B), San Diego State (1G, 1B), Ohio State (2S), Western Kentucky (1S, 1B), Oklahoma State (1S, 1B), Alabama (1S, 1B), FIU (1S, 1B), LSU (1S, 1B), Louisiana Tech (1S, 1B), Miami (1S, 1B), South Alabama (2B), Cal (2B), East Carolina (2B), Iowa (2B).
One medal: Ashland (1G), Shepherd (1G), Oklahoma (1G), Oregon (1G), Michigan (1G), Ole Miss (1G), Texas Tech (1G), Temple (1S), Florida State (1S), Pittsburgh (1S), Minnesota (1S), Wake Forest (1S), North Carolina A&T State (1B), Drake (1B), Indiana (1B), Tennessee State (1B), UCLA (1B), Vanderbilt (1B), Boston College (1B), Clemson (1B).