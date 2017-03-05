NFL Combine medals count: Texas A&M leads after Day 3

Utah picked up only one medal on the day to fall into second place, while Michigan surged to third place (seven medals) on the strength of three by LB Ben Gedeon, and two by versatile star Jabrill Peppers. In the 40-yard dash, Peppers' 4.46 topped all linebackers for a gold, and his 10-8 broad jump tied Wisconsin's T.J. Watt for a gold medal, as well. Gedeon picked up medals in the bench press (gold), 20-yard shuttle (gold) and 60-yard shuttle (gold).