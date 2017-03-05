NFL Combine medals count: Texas A&M leads after Day 3

INDIANAPOLIS -- Myles Garrett notched two more top-three finishes among defensive linemen on Sunday, pushing the Aggies to the top of the NFL Scouting Combine medals count standings. Garrett earned a gold medal with a 41-inch vertical jump, best among defensive linemen by two inches, and a silver medal with a 10-8 broad jump, to go with the medal he picked up in the bench press event Saturday.
The medals count awards schools gold, silver and bronze medals for its players who turn in a first-, second- or third-place finish at their position in any event. The updated count will be posted each day, concluding with the final results on Monday, and will be a strong indication of which school performed best.
Utah picked up only one medal on the day to fall into second place, while Michigan surged to third place (seven medals) on the strength of three by LB Ben Gedeon, and two by versatile star Jabrill Peppers. In the 40-yard dash, Peppers' 4.46 topped all linebackers for a gold, and his 10-8 broad jump tied Wisconsin's T.J. Watt for a gold medal, as well. Gedeon picked up medals in the bench press (gold), 20-yard shuttle (gold) and 60-yard shuttle (gold).
Here are the results after the third day of drills:
- Texas A&M -- GOLD: 4, SILVER: 4, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 9
- Utah -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 5, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 8
- Michigan -- GOLD: 4, SILVER: 0, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 7
- Tennessee -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 6
T5. Wisconsin -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 5
T5. Alabama -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 5
T5. UTEP -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 5
T8. North Carolina -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 4
T8. Stanford -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 4
T8. Temple -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 4
T8. Kansas State -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 4
T8. Washington -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 4
T8. Florida International -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 3, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 4
T14. Houston -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 0, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 3
T14. Georgia State -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 3
T14. Western Kentucky -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 3
T14. Ole Miss -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 3
T14. Ohio State -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 3
T14. LSU -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 3
T14. Miami -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 3
Two medals: Virginia Tech (2G), TCU (1G, 1S), Wyoming (1G, 1S), Penn State (1G, 1S), Kentucky (1G, 1B), San Diego State (1G, 1B), Texas Tech (1G, 1B), Oklahoma State (1S, 1B), Louisiana Tech (1S, 1B), Arkansas (1S, 1B), N.C. State (1S, 1B), Ohio (1S, 1B), South Alabama (2B), Cal (2B), East Carolina (2B), Iowa (2B), UCLA (2B), Clemson (2B).
One medal: Ashland (1G), Shepherd (1G), Oklahoma (1G), Oregon (1G), Lamar (1G), Florida State (1S), Pittsburgh (1S), Minnesota (1S), Wake Forest (1S), FAU (1S), Georgia (1S), Villanova (1S), North Carolina A&T State (1B), Drake (1B), Indiana (1B), Tennessee State (1B), Vanderbilt (1B), Boston College (1B), Youngstown (1B).