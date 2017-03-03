NFL Combine: Leonard Fournette posts a 4.51 in 40-yard dash

INDIANAPOLIS -- Perhaps Leonard Fournette's five pounds of water weight is still on him.
A day after explaining that his somewhat heavy weigh-in at the NFL Scouting Combine (240 pounds) was merely water weight that he had already lost since arriving, the former LSU star running back recorded a 28.5-inch vertical jump on Friday.
While it would be an overreaction to suggest that Fournette is less of a prospect because of a poor showing in a single combine event, there is no denying just how poor it was. Only two running backs in the last four combines posted worse vertical jumps: Matt Dayes (2017, 28 inches) and another former LSU running back, Kenny Hilliard (2015, 27 inches).
The vertical jump is a test of explosiveness. As for his speed, Fournette didn't miss a beat. He clocked an official time of 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash on the fastest of his two attempts. It was the fastest time recorded by a running back weighing 240 pounds or more at the combine since 2003, per NFL Research. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter said a sub 30-inch vertical jump foretold a 40-yard dash in that range.
"With a vertical like that, it's fair to say that if he runs under a 4.5, that would be a surprise," Reuter said. "Keith Marshall did just 30.5 last year and still ran 4.31, so there's not an exact correlation."