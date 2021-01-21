NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Buccaneers edge Packers; Chiefs outlast Bills

Kansas City Chiefs 31, Buffalo Bills 27

I'm picking this game as if ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ will start. While I have worshipped at the Church of Modern Day Offense since Andy Reid was calling passes to ﻿James Thrash﻿ and ﻿Todd Pinkston﻿ late in games with a lead, and while I believe that #HenneThingIsPossible, I will not pick the Chiefs if they are forced to start their backup quarterback. That swings the balance too much in an otherwise-even matchup.

The Chiefs need Mahomes against Buffalo because their defense isn't holding its opponent to 17 points, like the unit did last week against the Browns. ﻿Bashaud Breeland﻿, perhaps K.C.'s best cornerback from an overachieving group, may miss a game where the matchups favor the Bills. No one can cover ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿, and John Brown is back to normal. A fully healthy ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ would only add to the challenge, and keep an eye on Bills tight end ﻿Dawson Knox﻿, especially when Chiefs safety ﻿Daniel Sorensen﻿ is against him in coverage. Kansas City's pass rush has been missing in action for most of the season and struggled to pressure ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ even when they sent extra defenders. Don't be surprised if K.C. takes a page out of Baltimore's effective playbook, drops back into coverage and forces ﻿Josh Allen﻿ to hold the ball as long as possible. The Chiefs, however, don't have enough players in the back end to make it work.

Allen has improved as much in one season as any quarterback in memory, with his decision-making growing sharper. But he's still behind in his development compared to his quarterbacking counterpart on Sunday. Mahomes' performance against the Browns -- and in the first Chiefs-Bills meeting -- showed why he's different this season. He's patient. He's avoiding negative plays, taking the easy throws when presented and saving Full Mahomes for when it's absolutely necessary. The longest completion he had against Cleveland came on a push pass that was essentially a run. There will be holes in a Bills defense without a difference-making pass rush and with cornerback ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ slumping over the last month. The ability of the Chiefs' rushing attack to get big yards last week was a promising development for Kansas City, especially if ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is back on Sunday.

Mahomes' toe, which appeared to impact a few throws last week, is a concern, considering how often his legs have set up the Chiefs' biggest playoff moments. But I'm picking Mahomes and Reid until proven otherwise, with the better quarterback and the better coach being the ultimate tiebreaker between two teams ready to win a title.