NFL awards 33 compensatory picks to 13 teams for 2016 draft

The NFL awarded 13 teams a total of 33 compensatory draft selections Friday, which are granted under league rules to teams that lose more or better compensatory free agents than they acquire in the previous year.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors, developed by the NFL Management Council. This year, compensatory picks fall between Rounds 3-6.
The Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49es received the most compensatory picks this year, with 4 apiece.
Beginning in 2017, clubs will be permitted to trade compensatory picks.
Here is a look at this year's compensatory choices, with the round and overall pick number for each selection: