NFL announces schedule for 2015 regional combines

The 2015 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next month is not the only place where players will try to show off their talents for scouts in the months leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft.
The schedule for this year's regional combines, all of which will take place at NFL team facilities across the country, was announced Friday. Position players eligible for this year's draft that played college football this past season are eligible to attend the events, which are attended by scouts from nearly every team.
"Combines have long provided draft eligible players with the forum needed to showcase their skills to NFL teams," said NFL Director of Football Development Matt Birk. "I know how important participating in combines was for my NFL career. It is our job at the NFL to provide this opportunity to any college football player that wants to chase his dream of playing in the NFL."
Players who attend the regional combines are tested, measured and filmed by scouts in a manner similar to the one employed at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. All of the data collected is entered into a database that is available to all 32 NFL clubs. Those who perform well at the various regional combines will be invited to the March 21 NFL Super Regional Combine at the Arizona Cardinals' facility.
Here's the full 2015 regional combine schedule:
» Feb. 7 at Doctors Hospital Training Facility in Miami
» Feb. 14 at Methodist Training Center in Houston
» Feb. 28 at Under Armour Performance Center in Baltimore
» March 7 at Halas Hall at Conway Park in Chicago
The NFL Super Regional Combine will be held March 21 at the Arizona Cardinals' facility in Tempe, but it's a by-invitation-only event. The 2015 NFL Scouting Combine will be held Feb. 17-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.