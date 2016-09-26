NFL, AFCA agreement opens door for additional scouting

"The more information our College Advisory Committee has, the better evaluations they can make for student-athletes who are at a critical juncture of their lives," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent. "While there is no question that obtaining a college degree is a transformative experience for so many people in society and a goal to which we encourage everyone to aspire to, for those talented few individuals that have the ability to succeed in the NFL prior to exhausting their college football eligibility, this new agreement will ensure they have better information with which to make their decision. We appreciate the efforts of our partners at the AFCA in making this new agreement a reality."