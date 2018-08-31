NFC West preview: Rams to repeat; growing pains for 49ers?

Down in the desert, the Cardinals are in a weird purgatory, stuck between the Carson Palmer-Bruce Arians and Josh Rosen-Steve Wilks eras and riding into the 2018 season with fragile journeyman Sam Bradford under center. Arizona lost Palmer to retirement and Tyrann Mathieu to the Texans in the spring. However, veteran leaders return on both sides of the ball in Larry Fitzgerald and Patrick Peterson. Around them, there are major question marks, but the Cards boast young building blocks. David Johnson is back (and better than ever?) after missing all but one game last season with a wrist injury. Arizona replaced the Browns (John and Jaron) with rookie receiver Christian Kirk. The identity of the Cardinals under Wilks is to be determined -- their preseason performance indicated a takeaway-tipsy defense to supplement a balanced offense. Time is running out for the likes of Fitzgerald, and unfortunately for the future Hall of Famer, 2018 looks like a rebuilding year for the Birds.