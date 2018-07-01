Kam Chancellor believes he's played his last game

Kam Chancellor has yet to make an official decision on his football future, but it appears the Seattle Seahawks' Pro Bowl safety has played his last game. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Chancellor doesn't believe he will be cleared to play again after recent scans didn't show adequate progress.

Chancellor discussed the developments during a long post on social media:

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that because Chancellor has not officially retired, his $6.2 million and $5.2 million base salaries for 2018 and '19 remain guaranteed.

A fifth-round pick in 2010, Chancellor developed into one of the NFL's premier safeties and, along with defensive backs Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, became one of the founding members of the Seahawks' famed "Legion of Boom" secondary. From 2011 to 2016, Seattle never finished outside the top 10 in total defense or points allowed while Chancellor earned four Pro Bowl nods and two second-team All-Pro honors.

However, a neck injury limited Chancellor to a career-low nine games last season. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said back in January that Chancellor would "have a hard time playing football again," further clouding his future.