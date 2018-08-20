Rams, Rob Havenstein agree to terms on extension

Some great news for Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams.

The team announced they have agreed to terms with right tackle Rob Havenstein on a four-year extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed, the deal is worth more than $32 million. He will be under contract through the 2022 season.

"We're excited to extend Rob with the Rams for another four seasons," coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "He's been a reliable member of our offensive line and maintaining consistency among that unit is important as we continue to grow offensively."

Havenstein has started all 43 career regular season games and one playoff game.

The second-round pick of the 2015 draft was a big part of an offensive line that helped Gurley earn AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 with a league-leading 2,093 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns. It's no surprise that the Rams would lock him up.