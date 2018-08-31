Aaron Donald, Rams agree on 6-year, $135M extension

The Los Angeles Rams won't have to worry about Aaron Donald's contract holdout stretching into the regular season.

Days after coach Sean McVay said there was increased dialogue between the two sides, the All-Pro defensive tackle agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $135 million with $87 million in guarantees, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He also gets a $40 million signing bonus, per Rapoport.

In all, Donald is under contract for seven years at $141 million, according to Rapoport.

Donald, 27, has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four NFL seasons after being drafted No. 13 overall in 2014. He has 39 sacks and 205 tackles over 58 career starts.

