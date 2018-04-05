NFC South Roster Reset: Division poised for another banner year

New Orleans Saints: Good on ya, Mickey Loomis. From top to bottom, the Saints boast one of the most solid rosters in the league, thanks to consecutive all-star drafts. But depth is needed at key positions, namely wide receiver and everywhere along the offensive line. Want to make sure Drew Brees continues to play at a Pro Bowl level? Draft a more consistent option than Ted Ginn and seek out some Armstead-Ramczyk tackle insurance. Want to begin planning for life after Brees? Trade up to select Breesus' physical and aspirational doppelganger in Baker Mayfield, if he stays in the green room a little longer than some expect. Buoyed by a youth movement and anchored by a Hall of Fame QB, the Saints are playing with house money for the next two seasons, but it's not quite clear whether they are ready to go all in or invest in the future. How they attack the draft will tell that tale.