N.Y. Giants trade Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers

The New York Giants have made another blockbuster trade.

Big Blue shipped defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 102 overall) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2018 third- (No. 69) and fourth-round picks (No. 108), both teams announced Thursday.

"Jason is an elite-level edge rusher who will make an immediate impact on our defense," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "We are adding a two-time Pro Bowler who is passionate about the game and has established himself as one of the league's premier defensive ends. Jason is an incredibly hard-working playmaker on the defensive front with a unique skill set that allows him to stay on the field in both rushing and passing situations."

ESPN first reported the trade.

Pierre-Paul signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants last offseason. The trade leaves $15 million in dead money on New York's salary cap, clearing $2.5 million off the cap this season, per Spotrac.

Trading JPP continues an offseason of roster reshaping in New York by new general manager Dave Gettleman. Big Blue acquired linebacker Alec Ogletree in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.

Selling Pierre-Paul provides Gettleman cap flexibility down the road -- possibly to use on an Odell Beckham Jr. extension. In the short term, it could signal the Giants might consider using the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft on a pass rusher, like Bradley Chubb. The deal could also indicate a complete rebuild for a team with an aging quarterback.

Just talked to JPP, who said Dave Gettleman called to tell him heâd been traded to Bucs. JPP said DG told him it was âan offer they couldnât refuse.â JPP said he is happy heâll be closer to his son, who lives in S Florida. #NYG â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 22, 2018

For the Buccaneers, adding JPP continues an offseason of addressing their pass rush. The Bucs recently added end Vinny Curry and tackle Beau Allen to bolster their defensive line. Pierre-Paul adds more oomph to a Tampa squad that compiled a league-low 22 sacks in 2017.

Importing JPP, Curry and Allen to go along with Gerald McCoy and Noah Spence gives the Bucs depth and playmaking along the defensive line.

Tampa clearly targeted upgrading their defensive weakness this offseason. The Bucs reportedly attempted to acquire Robert Quinn from the Rams earlier this offseason. After missing out, the team turned their attention to JPP, who compiled 8.5 sacks and 68 tackles in 2017.

Playing in a division that boasts Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Cam Newton, the Bucs desperately needed playmakers to get after the quarterback. Thursday's trade helps accomplish that goal in a big way.