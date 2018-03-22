Potential No. 2 pick? Giants to host Bradley Chubb

The New York Giants have a newfound hole at pass rusher following the trade of Jason Pierre-Paul. Big Blue is doing its due diligence on a potential draft replacement.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Giants have already held a private workout with North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb and he will visit the team facility in the coming weeks.

Chubb has been consistently slated as a top-six pick by draft analysts throughout the process. He's now a hot candidate potentially to go at No. 2 to the Giants.

At 6-foot-4, 269 pounds, Chubb has the size, strength and speed to become a dominant pass rusher in the NFL. Some question his ability to play in the Giants' 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator James Bettcher, but NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted he did stand up at times for the Wolfpack in college.