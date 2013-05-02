NFC South draft grades: New Orleans Saints fill needs with studs

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Mark Dominik traded away the Buccaneers' first-round pick to land Darrelle Revis. Although a torn ACL could prevent the perennial Pro Bowler from regaining his stellar form, it's a worthwhile gamble based on the potential. Johnthan Banks is a talented cover corner with outstanding ball skills. He is a little speed-deficient, but his game is so refined that he should be a productive pro. William Gholston is an underrated edge player with intriguing physical tools. If coach Greg Schiano can push the right buttons, he could be a difference maker along the line. In the end, the Buccaneers' draft will be judged on how well Revis returns to health. If he re-emerges as the premier player at his position, the Bucs will come away pleased. GRADE: B-