NFC South draft grades: Brandin Cooks fits New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Saints are one of the few NFL teams that boasts a stingy defense and an explosive offense. Payton and Co. ensured the balanced dominance would continue by expending top picks on blue-chip talents on both sides of the ball. The Saints aggressively moved up seven spots in Round 1 to snag Cooks at No. 20. The diminutive speedster is a well-rounded receiver with skills to play on the outside or in the slot in Payton's system. Not only will Cooks replace free-agent departee Lance Moore's production as a between-the-hashes playmaker; he'll also take over Sproles' role as a matchup nightmare. Stanley Jean-Baptiste gives defensive coordinator Rob Ryan another long, rangy corner to use in press coverage. Although the young defender has to work through some rough spots in his game, his development should be accelerated by the presence of veterans Champ Bailey and Keenan Lewis. Vinnie Sunseri will be a special teams demon, with the potential to also fill a role as a No. 3 safety in sub-packages. GRADE: B+