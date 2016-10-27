NFC exec: Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer is top-10 pick

Kizer will be eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft if he applies for and is granted early eligibility after the season. As a redshirt sophomore, however, his draft year could also be 2018 or even 2019. After a season and a half as a starting quarterback, however, the executive who spoke with MMQB has clearly seen enough. Further evidence that scouting opinions of Kizer have remained strong despite his recent struggles came from an AFC executive last week, who told NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks that Kizer has every trait scouts look for at the position.