NFC exec: Jared Goff is draft's best QB, we wish he'd fall to us

The skinny: While this executive was clearly joking about starting a rumor (wasn't he??), he was very strong in his affinity for the Cal signal-caller. Goff's hand size (9 inches) was the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine because it's on the small side for an NFL starter, but I've had Goff at the top of the QB pack from the outset because of the entirety of his skill set. While the general consensus in media circles is that Carson Wentz has taken over as the top QB prospect in this draft, that might not be the case in NFL circles.