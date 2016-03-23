 Skip to main content
NFC exec: Don't be surprised if Eagles trade up for Wentz

Published: Mar 23, 2016 at 07:51 AM
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

Our analysts and writers are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about draft prospects. Lance Zierlein share some of what NFL folks are discussing in draft rooms throughout the league.

Note:NFL Network will have live coverage of North Dakota State's pro day, where QB Carson Wentz will be the main attraction, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 24.

The scoop: "Don't be surprised if a team like the Eagles makes a really strong move up the board to get (Carson) Wentz. I don't think he's worth it, but I think they do. Everyone thinks you have to move ahead of Cleveland, but (Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta) will want to get as many picks as possible out of this draft. It wouldn't surprise me if a team moved directly to Cleveland's spot for Wentz." -- NFC executive

The skinny: The Eagles clearly need a QB and their trade up from No. 13 to No. 8 gets them closer to being able to move up for that piece, if they choose to. If they only have eyes for Wentz, then it could become very prohibitive to move up the board; however, if Cal QB Jared Goff were to be in play for the Eagles as well, it isn't much of a stretch to believe they could move up the few slots they would need to pick Goff. I believe Wentz is the more highly valued of the two QBs.

* * *

The scoop: "I like (the safeties in this) draft, but I know that there are other guys for other teams who think this draft has very little (safety talent) in it. We all see things differently. Karl Joseph is my favorite safety in the draft, but I'm really warming up to T.J. Green lately." -- NFC scout

The skinny: It's pretty hard to find anyone who isn't a fan of West Virginia's Joseph in my conversations with scouts, coaches and executives. The two knocks on Joseph are that he's recovering from an ACL tear and that he's a little undersized for being as physical as he is. Joseph has the speed to make plays all over the field and the physicality to have an impact around the line of scrimmage. Clemson's Green doesn't have as many spectacular moments on tape, but his outstanding NFL Scouting Combine was very important for grabbing the attention of evaluators and forcing them to project his potential in their scheme based on his measurables and athletic traits.

* * *

The scoop: "This is a bad draft for tight ends. I know last year was bad, but this year is sneaky bad. After (Hunter) Henry and (Austin) Hooper, there is nobody." -- NFC personnel director

The skinny: While I'm not in complete agreement with this sentiment, I understand where this personnel director is coming from. Different teams are looking to utilize tight ends in different ways and I do believe that there are a couple of "matchup" tight ends who can help as receivers. If teams are looking for combination tight ends who can help in the running game and as a pass-catcher, then the number of qualified applicants is relatively low. However, with college football being as pass-heavy and spread-oriented as it is, don't look for many well-rounded tight ends to be coming out in the near future.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

