NFC exec: Don't be surprised if Eagles trade up for Wentz

The skinny: The Eagles clearly need a QB and their trade up from No. 13 to No. 8 gets them closer to being able to move up for that piece, if they choose to. If they only have eyes for Wentz, then it could become very prohibitive to move up the board; however, if Cal QB Jared Goff were to be in play for the Eagles as well, it isn't much of a stretch to believe they could move up the few slots they would need to pick Goff. I believe Wentz is the more highly valued of the two QBs.