Next men up: Top QB talents in the CFB pipeline

Watson and Rosen are quite different in some ways, but very similar in others. Both will beat defenses from the pocket, and have the mobility to find a receiver from outside the pocket as well. Watson is a year older and has better arm strength -- but Rosen will get there. Watson's explosiveness as a runner combined with his passing skills make him the No. 1 college football player in the country in my top 100 rankings. Rosen will miss some of his favorite targets (Jordan Payton, Thomas Duarte) after they went to the NFL, but his intelligence, accuracy and ability to move within the pocket make him one of the top passers in the country.