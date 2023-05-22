Around the NFL

Newly signed LB Drue Tranquill says 'there's no promises' on starting role in Kansas City 

Published: May 21, 2023 at 09:26 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

After being with the Chargers for the past four seasons, linebacker Drue Tranquill will now be playing for their division rival, the Chiefs. However, Tranquill's time in Kansas City may not be full of action as he is not promised a starting role.

"Brett Veach and Andy Reid's message was, 'Drue, there's no promises here,'" Tranquill said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. "'We love you as a player. We love what you're able to do. You're super-versatile. You're a total linebacker and can do it all -- but we've got a lot of great players here, and you're going to have to come in here and earn your way.'"

Throughout his career, the 27-year-old has recorded 202 solo tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 11 quarterback hits. In 2022, Tranquill had his best season, recording 95 solo tackles, eight QB hits and one interception returned for 20 yards.

Related Links

Tranquill did not plan on leaving Los Angeles anytime soon, but it was not his choice.

"I was a little surprised the Chargers didn't want to bring me back," Tranquill said. "There were people in the building that really wanted me back -- and there were a few people who wanted to move on. Business is business, but when you give four years so hard to an organization -- and it doesn't feel reciprocated -- that's hard. We had three kids out in LA. We were hoping to stay out there. And it didn't pan out."

Before the Chargers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Tranquill went to Notre Dame where he had 292 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. When reflecting on what Veach and Reid told him, Tranquill thought back to when he was in college and made comparisons to how the sport of football is tough, especially once you are in the professional league.

"It was kind of the same message when I chose Notre Dame over Purdue," he remembered. "Purdue was like, 'You'll come in here and you'll play right away.' Notre Dame was like, 'Hey, you're going to have to earn your way.' If I've learned anything in my story, it's when I surround myself with people who are as good -- or better than -- I am, I always end up coming out better on the other end."

In the meantime, Tranquill is looking to the upcoming season to prove himself every chance he gets.

"I think the ultimate goal for me is I want to be the best player that Drue Tranquill can be," he said. "I felt like being with the Kansas City Chiefs -- out of all the teams that made a push for me in free agency -- gave me the best chance to do that."

Related Content

news

Jets OT Mekhi Becton 'excited' for training camp, feels 'more confident' entering 2023 season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton says this has been the "most excited" he's felt for a training camp as he enters his fourth NFL season.

news

Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

With the Denver Broncos looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, safety Justin Simmons is "excited to get the ball rolling" with head coach Sean Payton.

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More