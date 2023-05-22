Newly signed LB Drue Tranquill says 'there's no promises' on starting role in Kansas City 

Tranquill did not plan on leaving Los Angeles anytime soon, but it was not his choice.

"I was a little surprised the Chargers didn't want to bring me back," Tranquill said. "There were people in the building that really wanted me back -- and there were a few people who wanted to move on. Business is business, but when you give four years so hard to an organization -- and it doesn't feel reciprocated -- that's hard. We had three kids out in LA. We were hoping to stay out there. And it didn't pan out."

Before the Chargers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Tranquill went to Notre Dame where he had 292 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. When reflecting on what Veach and Reid told him, Tranquill thought back to when he was in college and made comparisons to how the sport of football is tough, especially once you are in the professional league.

"It was kind of the same message when I chose Notre Dame over Purdue," he remembered. "Purdue was like, 'You'll come in here and you'll play right away.' Notre Dame was like, 'Hey, you're going to have to earn your way.' If I've learned anything in my story, it's when I surround myself with people who are as good -- or better than -- I am, I always end up coming out better on the other end."

In the meantime, Tranquill is looking to the upcoming season to prove himself every chance he gets.