New York Jets showing interest in FSU WR Kelvin Benjamin

Benjamin might be part of a late first-round run on wide receivers that could include USC's Marqise Lee, Oregon State's Brandin Cooks, and LSU's Odell Beckham. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks all project the Jets to pick a receiver in their most recent mock drafts. The Jets have picked up free-agent wide receivers Eric Decker and Jacoby Ford, but there is little doubt the club will look to boost its talent at the position more in the draft, be it in the first round or otherwise.