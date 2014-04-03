New York Jets showing interest in FSU WR Kelvin Benjamin

As if any more evidence was needed to prove the New York Jets are strongly considering drafting a wide receiver with their first pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, it now appears Florida State's Kelvin Benjamin is the latest pass catcher to draw the Jets' wandering eye for receivers.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported via Twitter that, according to a team source, the club is "very intrigued" by massively-sized Benjamin (6-5, 242 pounds), and that a Benjamin visit to the Jets' facility is pending. "You can't teach 6-5," the source said.
Benjamin might be part of a late first-round run on wide receivers that could include USC's Marqise Lee, Oregon State's Brandin Cooks, and LSU's Odell Beckham. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks all project the Jets to pick a receiver in their most recent mock drafts. The Jets have picked up free-agent wide receivers Eric Decker and Jacoby Ford, but there is little doubt the club will look to boost its talent at the position more in the draft, be it in the first round or otherwise.
Benjamin and Decker would bring a much more physical presence to a Jets receiving corps that was led last year by two receivers of much smaller stature: Jeremy Kerley and Santonio Holmes. But the Jets should have plenty of options with the No. 18 pick at a position that is probably be the deepest in the draft.
Geno Smith faces plenty of hurdles in his second year as the Jets' starting quarterback, but if the club can help it, weapons at receiver won't be one of them.