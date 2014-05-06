New York Jets keeping in regular contact with draft's top QBs

The New York Jets signed free-agent quarterback Michael Vick this offseason and also have Geno Smith, who started all 16 games as a rookie last season. Could they be looking to add another quarterback in this draft -- and in the first round?
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday that he's hearing Jets officials are "keeping in regular contact with QBs slated to go in the first round." In the same tweet, Rapoport wrote the Jets were "maybe serious" about a quarterback with the No. 18 overall pick.
What seems more likely is that the Jets take a quarterback later in the draft. They worked out Clemson's Tajh Boyd (Rex Ryan's son, Seth, is a wide receiver for the Tigers) and had Eastern Illinois' Jimmy Garoppolo, Pittsburgh's Tom Savage and Virginia Tech's Logan Thomas in for visits. In addition, the Jets had Ryan and GM John Idzik at LSU's pro day, where quarterback Zach Mettenberger was a main attraction. Garoppolo, Mettenberger and Savage look to be second-day (Rounds 2-3) picks, while Boyd and Thomas seem likely to go on the third day (Rounds 4-7).
"We remain open-minded," Idzik said last week, the New York Post reported. "Again, we're going to evaluate each pick and the players that are available to us at that pick, and we'll pick who we think is the best player."
Vick will be 34 years old when the 2014 season kicks off and the Jets might not think Smith is the long-term answer, so perhaps a quarterback will pique their interest at No. 18. And if that's the direction they choose in the first round, just think about the media frenzy that will follow in the Big Apple.
