New York Jets keeping in regular contact with draft's top QBs

What seems more likely is that the Jets take a quarterback later in the draft. They worked out Clemson's Tajh Boyd (Rex Ryan's son, Seth, is a wide receiver for the Tigers) and had Eastern Illinois' Jimmy Garoppolo, Pittsburgh's Tom Savage and Virginia Tech's Logan Thomas in for visits. In addition, the Jets had Ryan and GM John Idzik at LSU's pro day, where quarterback Zach Mettenberger was a main attraction. Garoppolo, Mettenberger and Savage look to be second-day (Rounds 2-3) picks, while Boyd and Thomas seem likely to go on the third day (Rounds 4-7).