New York Jets' first win comes with ambivalence for long-suffering fan base

If you ever wondered if professional football players would tank a season, you need only have watched the New York Jets in recent weeks. Despite their astounding assortment of foibles -- we're looking at you, Gregg Williams, and your fondness for zero blitzes -- the players were trying. On Sunday, safety Marcus Maye broke up a Los Angeles Rams' fourth-down pass attempt, the punter made a tackle. These things don't happen to teams that are tanking. You play to win the game, as Herm Edwards said in what still stands as one of the high points in a Jets history that has precious few of them.

But it's complicated. Three minutes after the Jets had stunned the Rams, 23-20, for their first victory of the season, which dropped them behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the presumptive top prospect, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the postgame show on the Jets' local affiliate SportsNet New York seemed more deflated than elated. Or maybe just shocked. The three-man crew parsed what the Jets should do with Sam Darnold now. And they channeled what so many Jets fans were thinking: Why couldn't the Jaguars, whose lone win came in the first week of the season, have just won a few more games, so that this victory over a nine-win team didn't come with more ambivalence than jubilance?

"Not getting Trevor Lawrence, it hurts," said former Jets linebacker Chad Cascadden on SNY, before adding that maybe this is the way the Jets are supposed to go.

Maybe. Maybe the Jets will somehow manage to get back to the first pick in the final two weeks of the season. Maybe Lawrence will stay at Clemson. Maybe he isn't the generational talent that every evaluator has believed he is for at least the last two years. Maybe Ohio State's Justin Fields -- another highly touted quarterback prospect -- will be just as good should he declare for the draft.