New Orleans Saints will host Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon for visit

Whatever came of Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon's interaction with the New Orleans Saints prior to his pro-day workout, he made a strong enough impression to at least get a second look from the club.
The Saints will host Mixon for an upcoming visit, coach Sean Payton told The Advocate on Wednesday at the Annual League Meeting. The Saints were also among four clubs to meet with Mixon, the 2017 NFL Draft's most controversial prospect, the night before his pro-day workout earlier this month.
Mixon punched a female OU student in 2014 as a freshman, resulting in his suspension from the team for a season, and a misdemeanor criminal charge of acts resulting in gross injury. The case was settled on a plea agreement, but more than two years later, the incident remains of significant importance to NFL clubs trying to evaluate Mixon's character. Mixon is one of the most talented rushers available in the draft, but the incident precluded him from being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine due to a conduct policy. That's made it more difficult for clubs to evaluate the former Sooners star, which Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn lamented at the combine. The New England Patriotswill not consider drafting Mixon, per the Boston Herald, and according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots aren't alone.
Nor are the Saints in arranging him for a visit. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders are among the clubs that have also hosted Mixon.