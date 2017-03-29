New Orleans Saints will host Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon for visit

Mixon punched a female OU student in 2014 as a freshman, resulting in his suspension from the team for a season, and a misdemeanor criminal charge of acts resulting in gross injury. The case was settled on a plea agreement, but more than two years later, the incident remains of significant importance to NFL clubs trying to evaluate Mixon's character. Mixon is one of the most talented rushers available in the draft, but the incident precluded him from being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine due to a conduct policy. That's made it more difficult for clubs to evaluate the former Sooners star, which Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn lamented at the combine. The New England Patriotswill not consider drafting Mixon, per the Boston Herald, and according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots aren't alone.