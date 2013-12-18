New Mexico State's Austin Franklin is turning pro

New Mexico State junior wide receiver Austin Franklin has declared he intends to enter the draft after catching 126 passes the past two seasons.
Franklin (6-foot, 184 pounds) missed the first four games this season because of a suspension related to academics, then had 52 receptions for 670 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and seven TDs in the final eight games. He had double-digit catches in three games, including a 10-catch, 145-yard, two-TD performance in a narrow loss to bowl-bound Boston College.
Franklin was a first-team All-WAC selection in 2012, when he had 74 receptions for 1,245 yards (16.8 ypc) and nine TDs. He was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist in '12.
Franklin has been clocked as fast as 4.42 seconds in the 40, but unless he has excellent workouts, he could go undrafted.
First-year Aggies coach Doug Martin told the Las Cruces (N.M.) Sun-News that Franklin did not consult with him before deciding to turn pro.
"That's a decision that Austin's made," Martin said. "I just wish him the best and hope he does well."
Franklin went to high school in Dallas and chose New Mexico State over Utah State, and also was recruited by Utah, Vanderbilt and Colorado State.
