New Mexico safety Markel Byrd killed in car accident

New Mexico safety Markel Byrd was killed in a car accident near Gallup, N.M., on Tuesday, the school has announced.
Byrd, a 20-year-old sophomore from San Diego, Calif., was heading home for the holidays when the vehicle he was traveling in with his girlfriend sustained a blowout, per a release from the school. Byrd and his girlfriend were ejected from the car, according to the release. Byrd died instantly and his girlfriend was hospitalized in critical condition, per the school statement.
"This is an absolute tragedy. Markel Byrd was an outstanding person and student-athlete and we will miss him," said head Coach Bob Davie in a statement. "I was with the family late Tuesday night and obviously they are devastated. Our thoughts and prayers go to them. Markel will forever be a member of our family."
Byrd tied for the team lead in interceptions this season with three. He made three tackles on Saturday in the Lobos' New Mexico Bowl loss to Arizona. He redshirted in 2013 and made 91 tackles over the past two seasons.