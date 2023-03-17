New Jets WR Allen Lazard on Aaron Rodgers impacting his career: 'He's a big reason why I'm here'

Newly signed Jets receiver Allen Lazard is expected to rejoin Aaron Rodgers in New York, assuming the trade for the four-time MVP is consummated.
In his introductory news conference Friday after inking a four-year, $44 million pact, Lazard credited Rodgers with elevating his career after going undrafted in 2018.
"He's a big reason why I'm here today," Lazard said. "I can't deny that. He stood on a table for me in training camp when I didn't deserve to make the roster, he called for me to be in the games, and he's always believed in me."
Lazard made it clear he meant Rodgers helped him get paid in free agency, not necessarily that the Jets' anticipated trade for the QB made him choose New York.
"He's relied on me in a lot of heavy-pressure situations and has always believed in me," he said. "So, as a wide receiver, the best relationship you can have is with the quarterback, and the relationship I have with him has been phenomenal. Obviously, there were inclinations that he was coming here. ... (But) after the last game in the locker room I kind of mentioned to him how I kind of have to worry about myself and take care of what is best for me -- I can't worry about other people. So, me and my decision coming here was purely based off that, making sure that I'm doing what's best for my career. Obviously, him being here definitely helps -- definitely helps -- the entire organization to be able to take that next step that they need to to make a deep playoff run and get a Lombardi Trophy."
After playing sparingly as a rookie, Lazard became a staple of the Packers' offense, earning Rodgers' trust. As the No. 1 target in Green Bay in 2022, Lazard earned a career-high 60 catches for 788 yards and added six touchdowns.
Lazard said Friday the Packers showed little interest in re-signing him.
"They didn't seem like they were going to miss me too much," he said.
A willing blocker, Lazard is a possession receiver who should fit well in Nathaniel Hackett's scheme in New York. Reuniting with Rodgers is the cherry on top.
"Like I previously said, we were both trying to do what's right for the both of us. Obviously, him and his situation is a little bit different. ... Obviously, standing here today, it feels good knowing that 12 is going to be my quarterback," the 27-year-old said. "I think with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, the possibility to win is always a thing. With that being said, it's really the Super Bowl."