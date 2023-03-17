New Jets WR Allen Lazard on Aaron Rodgers impacting his career: 'He's a big reason why I'm here'

Lazard made it clear he meant Rodgers helped him get paid in free agency, not necessarily that the Jets' anticipated trade for the QB made him choose New York.

"He's relied on me in a lot of heavy-pressure situations and has always believed in me," he said. "So, as a wide receiver, the best relationship you can have is with the quarterback, and the relationship I have with him has been phenomenal. Obviously, there were inclinations that he was coming here. ... (But) after the last game in the locker room I kind of mentioned to him how I kind of have to worry about myself and take care of what is best for me -- I can't worry about other people. So, me and my decision coming here was purely based off that, making sure that I'm doing what's best for my career. Obviously, him being here definitely helps -- definitely helps -- the entire organization to be able to take that next step that they need to to make a deep playoff run and get a Lombardi Trophy."

After playing sparingly as a rookie, Lazard became a staple of the Packers' offense, earning Rodgers' trust. As the No. 1 target in Green Bay in 2022, Lazard earned a career-high 60 catches for 788 yards and added six touchdowns.

Lazard said Friday the Packers showed little interest in re-signing him.

"They didn't seem like they were going to miss me too much," he said.

A willing blocker, Lazard is a possession receiver who should fit well in Nathaniel Hackett's scheme in New York. Reuniting with Rodgers is the cherry on top.