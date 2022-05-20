Around the NFL

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

Published: May 20, 2022 at 08:41 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There was little the New York Jets have longed for that they didn't address in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Included among their largest wants was a top-tier cornerback.

Gang Green got just that with No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner, according to another new Jet.

"I love him man," said New York's D.J. Reed, via the team website's Caroline Hendershot. "I watched his tape and he's everything that the media is saying he is, he's a lockdown cornerback."

Reed, who projects to start opposite Gardner at cornerback, and Jordan Whitehead were free-agent additions looked at to bolster a Jets secondary that was part of a Gang Green defense last in points and yards allowed in 2021, but Gardner is certainly the crown jewel of the new-look back end.

During a decorated college career at Cincinnati, Gardner never allowed a receiving touchdown in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is seemingly a complete package of size, speed and skill.

"He did it in college, and I believe he can do it at the NFL," said Reed, who began his career with the San Francisco 49ers and was a starter for the Seattle Seahawks the last two years. "He's prototypical, he has elite characteristics, and he plays with great eye discipline. He can catch, too. He makes great plays on the ball and it's just an overall complete cornerback in my opinion. I'm looking forward to balling with him."

Months still lie ahead before Gardner is set to make his NFL debut, so the validity of any hype and just how well his skills translate from college to the pros remain to be determined. Nonetheless, he's already garnering some lofty praise from a veteran starter in the league and continues to build anticipation for what lies ahead for the Jets.

Related Content

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.

news

Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Even with the addition of A.J. Brown, Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn't expect his role to change after a promising 2021 season.

news

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka calling plays in practice; decision on games TBD

As of now, it remains to be announced who will be calling plays for the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense as Mike Kafka is currently handling the duties at practice, but no decision has been made for games.

news

Bobby Wagner on acclimating with Rams: 'In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things'

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is on a mission to become a respected leader for his new team, and the six-time All-Pro is making his presence felt early in the offseason programs to ensure he's acclimated properly.

news

Packers QB coach Tom Clements: Aaron Rodgers 'doesn't need reps at this time of year'

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' absence from voluntary offseason workouts is hardly of any concern in the eyes of new offensive coordinator Tom Clements.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

Ravens punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 seasons in the NFL.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones preparing 'to play as well as I can' entering contract year

Having his fifth-year option declined, Daniel Jones enters a crucial season that will determine whether or not the Giants franchise moves forward with him as quarterback.

news

Joe Burrow believes Baker Mayfield will find new opportunity: 'Every time we play him, he balls'

Joe Burrow's rise to stardom in Cincinnati coincided with Baker Mayfield's fall from grace in the opposite corner of the state. With Mayfield now on the outs in Cleveland, Burrow is being asked what he thinks is next for his fellow former No. 1 overall pick whose stock is at an all-time low.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW