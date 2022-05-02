Jets coach Robert Saleh remains grounded despite good post-draft grades: 'It doesn't matter'

The Jets are seeking the most improvement from second-year quarterback Zach Wilson in 2022. As he eluded to ahead of the draft, Douglas aimed to help last year's second-overall pick by adding difference-makers on both sides of the ball in the first round to further the most critical developmental case for the Jets.

"I feel like all three of these guys can help Zach in different ways," Douglas said, via the Associated Press. "Whether it's helping him on the field on offense or getting the ball back to him as quick as possible."

As for Wilson's newest offensive weapons, Douglas wanted playmakers that can stretch the field and potentially take the pressure off the Jets QB.

"Part of the goal," he said, "was to add some guys that when they touch the ball, they can take it 80 (yards)."

With the AFC East being a three-team race the last six years (Jets have finished last in five of those seasons), Saleh is aware of New York's yearning for improvement following a four-win season. While the Jets' 2022 draft class boasts great promise, Saleh was adamant that the team's future success will be an internal challenge rather than one chasing their divisional foes.

"It's not necessarily comparing us to what they have," Saleh said. "It's just building a roster that we have a vision for, that can execute our schemes, that can execute the character we want, that can execute the things we need to get done. The idea of closing the gap isn't necessarily trying to combat what they have, it's trying to get better with what we have, adding pieces, adding players, developing those players.